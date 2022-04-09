MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MDXG opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.