Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 427,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $596.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 285,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

