MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

