Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its position in Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Moderna by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Moderna by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Moderna by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

