Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

