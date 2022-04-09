MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,739 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,546,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

