Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

MNST stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

