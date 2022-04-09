More Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $401.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. More Coin has a market cap of $65,377.97 and $401.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00106035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.