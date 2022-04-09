Morgan Stanley Boosts Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target to 170.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from 160.00 to 170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tryg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

