Morgan Stanley Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $90.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.