Morgan Stanley Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.88. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.