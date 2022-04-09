Morgan Stanley Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.88. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48.
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
