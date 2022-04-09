Morgan Stanley Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Adient by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 303,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after acquiring an additional 87,494 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

