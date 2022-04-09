Morgan Stanley Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $80.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.69.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.