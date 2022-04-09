MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

