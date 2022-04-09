MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €238.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €220.88 ($242.72).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

