Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

