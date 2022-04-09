Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $301.42

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.42 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 285.10 ($3.74). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.87), with a volume of 4,277 shares.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Mulberry Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of £177.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.41.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

