National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,387 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DZS worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DZS by 157.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DZS by 857.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in DZS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $12.54 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $345.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

DZS Profile (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.