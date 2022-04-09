National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $150.67 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.53 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

