National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.