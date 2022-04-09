National Asset Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $254.08 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

