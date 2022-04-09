National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stem by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stem by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stem by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,121 shares of company stock worth $2,975,850 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of STEM opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

