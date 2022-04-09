National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

