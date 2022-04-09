National Asset Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

