National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

TSE:OR opened at C$17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

