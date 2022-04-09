National Bank of Canada FI Invests $57,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after buying an additional 146,927 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

