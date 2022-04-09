National Bank of Canada FI Invests $62,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $20,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 471.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

