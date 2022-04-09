National Bank of Canada FI Invests $72,000 in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAL. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 363.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

GAL opened at $43.41 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

