National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $64,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $136.82.

