National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 41.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.