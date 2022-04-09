National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 263 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
WHR stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.65. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.
In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.
About Whirlpool (Get Rating)
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.