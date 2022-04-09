National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the third quarter worth $40,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Vicinity Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

