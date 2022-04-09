National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 12 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($194.05).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £154.98 ($203.25).
Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 863.36 ($11.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.32.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.