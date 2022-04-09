nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 803,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,084. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,921 shares of company stock valued at $607,373. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 155,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

