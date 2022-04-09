Neblio Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $368,332.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,109,569 coins and its circulating supply is 18,870,709 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.