Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Neenah by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,343. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $627.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -127.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

