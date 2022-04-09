Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.85.
About Nektan (LON:NKTN)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.