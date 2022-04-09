Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. Analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

