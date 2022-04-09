Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.07 or 1.00039530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

