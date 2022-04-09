NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the consumer networking market, owing to increasing recurring subscription service revenues and technological advancements. It ended fourth-quarter 2021 with 584,000 service subscribers, exceeding end-of-year projections of 575,000. Robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching strength, drives the Small and Medium Business unit. It is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022, indicating a healthy potential for long-term growth. NETGEAR’s next generation commercial products like Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and security appliances are aiding its prospects. However, stiff competition, seasonal shift in end market demand for products and higher research and development expenses are acting as headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $675.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

