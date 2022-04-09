New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Michael David Barnard Acquires 30,649 Shares

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 30,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($33,764.14).
Shares of LON:NCA opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69.
New Century AIM VCT Company Profile
