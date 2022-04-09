New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

NEWR stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.