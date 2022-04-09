Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 977.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.