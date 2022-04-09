NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 159,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,605 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $5.58.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 4,107,468 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 383,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 58,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

