Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Trading 20.6% Higher

Shares of Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) traded up 20.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 502,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,936% from the average session volume of 24,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways for the treatment of various diseases, medical conditions, and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

