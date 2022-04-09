NFTb Price Tops $0.0895 on Major Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $277,176.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.07578510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.97 or 0.99994777 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

