Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,648,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
