Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Nokia Oyj posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.37. 16,916,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,694,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

