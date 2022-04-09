Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 326.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

