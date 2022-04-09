Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $116.58 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

